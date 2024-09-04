Sport

Blast from the past: Boks leap to series lead against All Blacks in Newlands

Today in SA sport history: September 4

04 September 2024
David Isaacson

1937 — Flanker Ebbo Bastard and winger Freddy Turner score tries as the Springboks bounce back to beat New Zealand 13-6 in the second Test and level the series at 1-1 with one Test to go. Kiwi centre Jack Sullivan scored two unconverted tries in the first half to give his team a 6-0 halftime lead at Lancaster Park in Christchurch. But South Africa were inspired after a halftime pep talk by captain Phil Nel, who told them they might as well pack their bags and go home if they lost. Fullback Gerry Brand converted both South African tries and added a penalty. ..

