Pieter du Preez wins Team SA’s third medal at Paris Paralympics

04 September 2024 - 11:21 By SPORT STAFF
Pieter du Preez in action in Paris.
Pieter du Preez in action in Paris.
Image: REUTERS/Maria Abranches

Hand-cyclist Pieter du Preez has won South Africa’s third medal at the Paralympics in Paris, taking bronze in the men’s H1 individual time trial on Wednesday morning.

He negotiated the 14.1km course in 36min 07.05sec, finishing behind Italian Fabrizio Cornegliani (34:50.45) and Maxime Hordies of Belgium (35:11.13).

