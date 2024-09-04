Hand-cyclist Pieter du Preez has won South Africa’s third medal at the Paralympics in Paris, taking bronze in the men’s H1 individual time trial on Wednesday morning.
Pieter du Preez wins Team SA’s third medal at Paris Paralympics
Image: REUTERS/Maria Abranches
Hand-cyclist Pieter du Preez has won South Africa’s third medal at the Paralympics in Paris, taking bronze in the men’s H1 individual time trial on Wednesday morning.
He negotiated the 14.1km course in 36min 07.05sec, finishing behind Italian Fabrizio Cornegliani (34:50.45) and Maxime Hordies of Belgium (35:11.13).
