While most athletes would grab the opportunity to train in a country such as the US where resources, equipment and opportunities are almost endless, school pupil Bayanda Walaza rejected offers to head there.
He announced he planned to stick with his coach and his unique running style.
Walaza plans to study at the University of Pretoria next year.
Facing matric prelim exams starting with geography on Thursday, Walaza said he had turned down a few offers from US universities since his meteoric rise that started with the 4x100m Olympic silver at the Paris Games last month.
The 18-year-old plans to stick with Thabo “Coach T” Matebedi, who made it happen.
“I’m not going to change coaches because that can cause a lot of difficulties,” said Walaza, who won the 100m and 200m crowns in the age group competition in Lima, Peru last week.
“It is better to deal with the coach who is working for me because he made me get two gold medals. He made me get silver at the Olympics so why must I must leave him?”
Walaza, a pupil at Curro Hazeldean in Pretoria, said he enjoyed the administrative capital, where he plans to study logistics.
“I’ve got a lot of offers [from US colleges], three or four varsities, but I told them ‘I’ll stay here’.”
POLL | Was it a good idea for Bayanda Walaza to reject US colleges and stay with his coach?
Image: Hannah Peters/Getty Images
While most athletes would grab the opportunity to train in a country such as the US where resources, equipment and opportunities are almost endless, school pupil Bayanda Walaza rejected offers to head there.
He announced he planned to stick with his coach and his unique running style.
Walaza plans to study at the University of Pretoria next year.
Facing matric prelim exams starting with geography on Thursday, Walaza said he had turned down a few offers from US universities since his meteoric rise that started with the 4x100m Olympic silver at the Paris Games last month.
The 18-year-old plans to stick with Thabo “Coach T” Matebedi, who made it happen.
“I’m not going to change coaches because that can cause a lot of difficulties,” said Walaza, who won the 100m and 200m crowns in the age group competition in Lima, Peru last week.
“It is better to deal with the coach who is working for me because he made me get two gold medals. He made me get silver at the Olympics so why must I must leave him?”
Walaza, a pupil at Curro Hazeldean in Pretoria, said he enjoyed the administrative capital, where he plans to study logistics.
“I’ve got a lot of offers [from US colleges], three or four varsities, but I told them ‘I’ll stay here’.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Champion Walaza turns down offers from US colleges to stay with his coach
Walaza shows why SA needs to invest more in age-group sport
Bayanda Walaza wins 200m to claim first men's sprint double in 26 years
Udeme Okon wins 400m to give South Africa gold No 2 at U20 world champs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos