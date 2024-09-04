Sport

POLL | Was it a good idea for Bayanda Walaza to reject US colleges and stay with his coach?

04 September 2024 - 11:39 By TimesLIVE
Bayanda Walaza of Team South Africa celebrates winning silver in the men's 4x100m relay final at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 9. Hannah Peters/Getty Images
Image: Hannah Peters/Getty Images
Image: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

While most athletes would grab the opportunity to train in a country such as the US where resources, equipment and opportunities are almost endless, school pupil Bayanda Walaza rejected offers to head there.

He announced he planned to stick with his coach and his unique running style. 

Walaza plans to study at the University of Pretoria next year.

Facing matric prelim exams starting with geography on Thursday, Walaza said he had turned down a few offers from US universities since his meteoric rise that started with the 4x100m Olympic silver at the Paris Games last month.

The 18-year-old plans to stick with Thabo “Coach T” Matebedi, who made it happen.

“I’m not going to change coaches because that can cause a lot of difficulties,” said Walaza, who won the 100m and 200m crowns in the age group competition in Lima, Peru last week.

“It is better to deal with the coach who is working for me because he made me get two gold medals. He made me get silver at the Olympics so why must I must leave him?”

Walaza, a pupil at Curro Hazeldean in Pretoria, said he enjoyed the administrative capital, where he plans to study logistics.

“I’ve got a lot of offers [from US colleges], three or four varsities, but I told them ‘I’ll stay here’.”

TimesLIVE

