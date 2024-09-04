Sabalenka roars into US Open semis as Fritz, Tiafoe book blockbuster clash

Aryna Sabalenka cruised into her fourth consecutive US Open semifinal while Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe set up a blockbuster all-American showdown in the final four to delight fans at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday.

Second seed Sabalenka needed only an hour and 13 minutes to dismantle China's Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen 6-1 6-2 and set up a meeting with American Emma Navarro, before jokingly promising fans free drinks for their support in that match.

The Belarusian has lost only four service games through the tournament to emerge as the firm favourite to add another major title to her two Australian Open trophies after losing the Flushing Meadows final to Coco Gauff a year ago.

“If you get to the top-five level, everyone will take you as a favourite,” said Sabalenka.

“But as I always say, it's not about being the favourite, it's about how hard you're ready to fight for it. It's going to be [about] the tough moments in the matches when you don't feel your best and you have to go through it.