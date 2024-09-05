Sport

Blast from the past: Bafana lose their moorings against Cape Verde

Today in SA sport history: September 5

05 September 2024 - 04:30
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1891 — The SA rugby team lose 4-0 to Great Britain in the final third match at Newlands to suffer a 0-3 whitewash defeat in their first-ever series. The visitors scored two one-point tries and a single conversion. The hosts failed to score a single point the entire series...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Champion Walaza turns down offers from US colleges to stay with his coach Sport
  2. Two of SA’s U-20 relay heroes followed Wayde’s injury-laden journey to 400m Sport
  3. War talk emerges from Bok camp Rugby
  4. POLL | Was it a good idea for Bayanda Walaza to reject US colleges and stay ... Sport
  5. ‘For the moment I don’t change’: why Broos still overlooks Pirates’ Mabasa Soccer

Latest Videos

Innovate Africa Show: In conversation with Paystack founder Shola Akinlade
'He's a thief, he's a druggy, but him shooting Senzo is nonsense' — Chicco ...