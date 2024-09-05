Pegula sends top seed Swiatek packing to reach US Open semifinal

American Jessica Pegula knocked world number one Iga Swiatek out of the US Open 6-2 6-4 on Wednesday to reach her first Grand Slam semifinal.

The sixth seed threw her hands into the air after closing out the biggest win of her career in front of the elated home crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium in her seventh major quarterfinal.

“I've been [to the quarters] so many freaking times — I just kept losing,” she said. “Finally I can say semifinalist.”

Swiatek, who withdrew from last month's Canadian Open citing fatigue, appeared out of sorts from the start as she struggled with her serve and helped her opponent with 41 unforced errors.

The Pole had not been broken since the first round of the tournament but dropped serve with a double fault in the opening game and again in the third.