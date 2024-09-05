Sinner beats Medvedev in seesawing quarter, Draper sees off De Minaur

Top seed Jannik Sinner broke through Daniil Medvedev's defences to win 6-2 1-6 6-1 6-4 in a seesawing US Open quarterfinal on Wednesday.

Sinner beat Medvedev in this year's Australian Open final and left the Russian disappointed at a Grand Slam again in New York, closing out the match at Arthur Ashe Stadium with a forehand winner.

Medvedev, the 2021 champion, had defeated the Italian in the Wimbledon quarterfinals but could not crack the code this time. He did not help his own cause with 57 unforced errors.

“It was very tough, we know each other quite well,” said Sinner. “We knew it was going to be very physical.”

An out-of-sorts Medvedev put up more than double the number of unforced errors his opponent had in the first set, with Sinner dropping only one of his first-serve points and looking ready to cruise to the semis.