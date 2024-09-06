Sport

How Team SA fared on Thursday

06 September 2024 - 09:00 By SPORTS REPORTER
Sheryl James, right, finished eighth in 13.90sec in the women’s T37 100m final.
Image: Daniel Derajinski/Icon Sport via Getty Images

The sunshine disappeared in Paris and rain clouds descended over the French capital, but nothing could dampen Team SA’s spirits on Thursday. 

They started the day at the 2024 Paralympics with four medals and had three codes in action, though cycling bronze medallist Pieter du Preez withdrew from the road race due to safety concerns in the weather. 

Elani Ferreira and Danicka Vynke were involved in evening finals and Ferreira broke the African record for the second time in the day. 

Sithole, Ramphadi add Team SA’s fourth medal at Roland-Garros

Donald Ramphadi and Lucas Sithole have made history as the first South Africans to win a medal in wheelchair tennis at the Paralympics, winning a ...
Sport
1 day ago

Full Thursday results 

ATHLETICS 

Women’s T37 100m final: Sheryl James finished eighth in 13.90sec.

CYCLING 

Men’s H1-2 road race: Pieter du Preez withdrew due to concerns over his safety in the conditions.

SWIMMING 

Men’s 100m breaststroke, SB13 heats: Nathan Hendricks finished seventh in his heat in 1:13.04 and placed 14th overall from the heats. He did not qualify for another final after a busy and successful week.

Women’s 100m breaststroke, SB12 heats: Alani Ferreira finished third in her heat in an African record 1:21.95 to qualify fourth fastest for the evening final. 

Women’s 100m breaststroke, SB12 final: Alani Ferreira finished fifth in the final in another African record of 1:21.36 .

Women’s 100m breaststroke, SB13 heats: Danicka Vyncke finished fourth in her heat in 1:24.91 to qualify eighth fastest for the evening final.

Women’s 100m breaststroke, SB13 final: Danicka Vyncke finished eighth in the final in 1:23.82. 

Pieter du Preez wins Team SA’s third medal at Paris Paralympics

Hand-cyclist Pieter du Preez has won South Africa’s third medal at the Paralympics in Paris.
Sport
1 day ago

Mhlongo gets SA’s first Paralympics medal, continues golden sprint streak

Sprinter hopes to open the medal floodgates for South Africa at the Games.
Sport
4 days ago
