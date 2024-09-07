Fritz, Sinner battle through to US Open final

Taylor Fritz held on to beat Frances Tiafoe 4-6 7-5 4-6 6-4 6-1 in a blockbuster all-American semi-final at the U.S. Open on Friday and will take on the role of the underdog when he meets Italian top seed Jannik Sinner in the finale.

It's the first time in 15 years that an American man has reached a major final and both Fritz and Tiafoe wanted to be the one to break the barren streak.

But Fritz had the legs to go the distance with 16 aces while Tiafoe lost steam in the fourth set.

It capped an action-packed programme at Arthur Ashe Stadium, as Sinner took down ailing Briton Jack Draper 7-5 7-6(3) 6-2, overcoming muggy conditions in a chaotic match.

Fritz and Sinner, who are deadlocked 1-1 in career head-to-head, will meet on Sunday.

"It's a dream come true, I'm in the final so I'm going to come out and give everything I possibly have and I know that for a fact," an emotional Fritz said after the match.

"I'm going to give it everything I can possibly give."