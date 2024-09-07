Sport

Hollywoodbets Durban 10km race attracts top international athletes

07 September 2024 - 12:30
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Cian Oldknow is expected to be back to defend her HollywoodBets Durban 10km race title in September.
Cian Oldknow is expected to be back to defend her HollywoodBets Durban 10km race title in September.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

The fourth edition of the Hollywoodbets Durban 10km race is attracting a strong field with Comrades Marathon champion Piet Wiersma one of the top runners who have confirmed they will take part. 

Organisers have confirmed top athletes like Olympian Elroy Gelant, defending champion Kabelo Mulaudzi, Precious Mashele, Gideon Kipngetich of Kenya, Andries Sesedi, Tebello Ramakongoana and Nico Seoposengwe will take part in the popular race scheduled for September 29. 

In the women’s section, Ethiopian Tadu Nare, Cacisile Sosibo, Blandina Makatisi of Lesotho are part of what is expected to be also be a strong field that will have international flavour. 

Thabang Mosiako, Glenrose Xaba and a host of other elite athletes are yet to confirm their participation. 

“We have attracted top athletes in both the men’s and women’s field and we look forward to an interesting race on September 29. We can expect a fast race as the route is suited for fast runners who aim to set fast times,” said public relations officer for the Hollywood Athletics Club George Sithole. 

Last year, Cian Oldknow won the women’s race as she showcased her prowess in edging out top talent to break the ribbon while Kabelo Mulaudzi took top honours in the men’s field. 

There is more motivation for elite runners as the prize purse has surged to an impressive R357,500. 

This means the first male and female finishers will each earn R37,500 while second and third place finishers will receive R30,000 and R27,500 respectively. 

READ MORE

Ugandan runner Cheptegei dies after attack by boyfriend — national Olympic committee

Ugandan marathon runner Rebecca Cheptegei, who competed in last month's Paris Olympics, has died after being attacked by her boyfriend, the head of ...
News
2 days ago

Louzanne Coetzee doubles Team SA’s medal haul in Paris

Louzanne Coetzee doubled Team SA’s medal tally at the 2024 Paralympics when she won the bronze medal in the 1500m at the Stade de France on Monday.
Sport
4 days ago

Four Comrades association board members, including chair, quit

The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) has confirmed that four members of its board have resigned with immediate effect
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Jomo Sono weighs in on Patrick Maswanganyi wearing No 10 jersey at Pirates Soccer
  2. Gayton McKenzie says second Boks-All Blacks Test will not be on SABC Rugby
  3. How Team SA fared at Paralympics on Thursday Sport
  4. ‘I thought he was joking’: Ronwen Williams on call about Yashin Trophy ... Soccer
  5. Thalente Mbatha scores on debut to save Bafana blushes against Uganda in Afcon ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Memorial Service Of Dr Bishop Jessica Mbangeni
Jomo Sono on the ABC Motsepe League, Jose Riveiro, Relebohile Mofokeng and ...