Sport

Marawa Sports Worldwide

PODCAST | Soccer clubs using muti, an ordeal with intruders and surviving a death scare — veteran coach Rautmann

07 September 2024 - 11:30
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Veteran coach Walter Rautmann in an interview with decorated sportscaster Robert Marawa.
Veteran coach Walter Rautmann in an interview with decorated sportscaster Robert Marawa.
Image: Primedia

Retired football coach Walter Rautmann reflects on magical stories of clubs using muti and talks about an ordeal with intruders and surviving a death scare.

The 79-year-old was in conversation with decorated sportscaster Robert Marawa on his Marawa Sports Worldwide show.

“I nearly died. For 30 seconds my heart stopped and I was gone ... I already heard Mr [former president Nelson] Mandela in heaven (saying) ‘coach come, the team is in relegation', so unfortunately I had to come back, unfortunately,” he said describing surviving after two operations for cancer about 10 years ago. He is still going for cancer treatment.

For previous episodes click here.

MORE

Bafana coach Broos doesn’t regret playing Mothwa but may drop him against South Sudan

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has another tough decision to make in the goalkeeping department for the crucial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) ...
Sport
5 hours ago

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Siphesihle Ndlovu confident Bafana will get good results

In the 35th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by SuperSport United ...
Sport
2 days ago

‘I thought he was joking’: Ronwen Williams on call about Yashin Trophy nomination

Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns captain Ronwen Williams says he “went numb” and was speechless and shocked to find out he had been nominated ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Jomo Sono weighs in on Patrick Maswanganyi wearing No 10 jersey at Pirates Soccer
  2. Gayton McKenzie says second Boks-All Blacks Test will not be on SABC Rugby
  3. How Team SA fared at Paralympics on Thursday Sport
  4. ‘I thought he was joking’: Ronwen Williams on call about Yashin Trophy ... Soccer
  5. Thalente Mbatha scores on debut to save Bafana blushes against Uganda in Afcon ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Memorial Service Of Dr Bishop Jessica Mbangeni
Jomo Sono on the ABC Motsepe League, Jose Riveiro, Relebohile Mofokeng and ...