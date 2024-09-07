“I nearly died. For 30 seconds my heart stopped and I was gone ... I already heard Mr [former president Nelson] Mandela in heaven (saying) ‘coach come, the team is in relegation', so unfortunately I had to come back, unfortunately,” he said describing surviving after two operations for cancer about 10 years ago. He is still going for cancer treatment.
Marawa Sports Worldwide
PODCAST | Soccer clubs using muti, an ordeal with intruders and surviving a death scare — veteran coach Rautmann
Retired football coach Walter Rautmann reflects on magical stories of clubs using muti and talks about an ordeal with intruders and surviving a death scare.
The 79-year-old was in conversation with decorated sportscaster Robert Marawa on his Marawa Sports Worldwide show.
