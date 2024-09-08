Eye of the tiger: Sabalenka roars back from tough year for US Open crown

Tenacious tiger-tattooed Aryna Sabalenka embodied the spirit of her favourite animal in New York this year as she clawed her way back from injury and disappointment to hoist the US Open trophy at last.

The world number two retained her title at the Australian Open but suffered a back injury in Rome and crashed out with illness in the Roland Garros quarter-final. She missed Wimbledon entirely due to a shoulder injury.

Her signature tiger arm tattoo became a fitting emblem then as she roared back on to the tour to win last month's Cincinnati tune-up event and swiped aside competitors in Flushing Meadows.

She dropped only one set on the road to the final and downed American Jessica Pegula 7-5 7-5 after finishing runner-up a year ago. She had two previous semi-final appearances, as well.

"I faced a lot of challenges on and off the court," the Belarusian said.

"That's why it's very special, because no matter what, every time I was coming back stronger and I was learning. I never gave up on this dream, and yeah, you know, it means a lot."