Blast from the past: Bryan Habana ensures trying time for Samoans
Today in SA sport history: September 9
09 September 2024 - 04:30
1972 — Cliff Drysdale and Briton Roger Taylor win the US Open men’s doubles crown at Forest Hills in New York, beating Australians Owen Davidson and John Newcombe 6-4 7-6 6-3 in the final. Taylor and Newcombe had won the title the previous year. Drysdale and Taylor won $3,000, which in those days translated to R2,310...
