Team South Africa finished the 2024 Paralympics with six medals, which placed them 46th on the overall table, with China topping the list with 220 medals (94 gold).
For Team SA, Mpumelelo Mhlongo (T44 100m) and Simoné Kruger (T38 discus) won gold, while Louzanne Coetzee (T11 1500m), Donald Ramphadi and Lucas Sithole (wheelchair tennis Quad doubles), Pieter du Preez (H1 Individual Time-Trial) and Mpumelelo Mhlongo (T64 200m) won bronze.
Here is a full breakdown of Team SA’s performance at Paris 2024:
A-Z of all the Team SA results at the 2024 Paris Paralympics
Image: Franco Arland/Getty Images for IPC
CODES WITH MEDALS
WORLD RECORDS
PARALYMPIC RECORDS
AFRICAN RECORDS
Athletics
Swimming
A FINALS
* Won their way through to the final
Athletics
Swimming
PERFORMANCES
Archery
Athletics
Kruger conquers Paris — makings of a 19-year-old Games gold medallist
Boccia
Mhlongo comes fourth in triumph as he claims unexpected 200m bronze
Cycling
Equestrian
Judo
Pata-Triathlon
Swimming
Paralympics reveal future of human mobility
Wheelchair Tennis
OTHER PERSONAL BESTS
Team SA media/Sascoc
