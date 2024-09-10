Sport

A-Z of all the Team SA results at the 2024 Paris Paralympics

10 September 2024 - 11:47 By Sports Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Bronze medalist Mpumelelo Mhlongo of Team South Africa poses during the medal ceremony for the men's 200m T64 final on day 10 of the Paralympic Games at Stade de France.
Bronze medalist Mpumelelo Mhlongo of Team South Africa poses during the medal ceremony for the men's 200m T64 final on day 10 of the Paralympic Games at Stade de France.
Image: Franco Arland/Getty Images for IPC

Team South Africa finished the 2024 Paralympics with six medals, which placed them 46th on the overall table, with China topping the list with 220 medals (94 gold).

For Team SA, Mpumelelo Mhlongo (T44 100m) and Simoné Kruger (T38 discus) won gold, while Louzanne Coetzee (T11 1500m), Donald Ramphadi and Lucas Sithole (wheelchair tennis Quad doubles), Pieter du Preez (H1 Individual Time-Trial) and Mpumelelo Mhlongo (T64 200m) won bronze.

Here is a full breakdown of Team SA’s performance at Paris 2024:

CODES WITH MEDALS

  • 4 Athletics (2 gold, 2 bronze)
  • 1 Cycling (1 bronze)
  • 1 Wheelchair tennis (1 bronze)

WORLD RECORDS

  • T44 200m: Mpumelelo Mhlongo 22.62
  • T44 long jump: Mpumelelo Mhlongo 7.12m

PARALYMPIC RECORDS

  • T63 100m: Puseletso Mabote 12.05
  • T44 200m: Mpumelelo Mhlongo 22.62
  • T44 long jump: Mpumelelo Mhlongo 7.12m
  • T38 discus: Simoné Kruger 38.70m

AFRICAN RECORDS

Athletics

  • T44 long jump: Tezna Abrahams 4.46m
  • T63 long jump: Puseletso Mabote 6.44m
  • T47 high jump: Khumo Pitso 1.98m
  • T64 100m: Paul Daniels 11.23
  • T44 long jump: Mpumelelo Mhlongo 7.12m

Swimming

  • S7 50m freestyle: Christian Sadie 38.75
  • S7 200m IM: Christian Sadie 2:35.02
  • S7 50m butterfly: Christian Sadie 29.94
  • S12 100m breaststroke: Alani Ferreira 1:21.36
  • S12 400m freestyle: Alani Ferreira 4:55.98
  • S5 50m backstroke: Kat Swanepoel 49.63
  • SM13 200m IM: Nathan Hendricks 2:17.15

A FINALS

* Won their way through to the final

Athletics

  • T63 100m: Puseletso Mabote
  • T37 100m: Sheryl James
  • T44 200m: Mpumelelo Mhlongo
  • T47 400m: Collen Mahlalela
  • T11 1500m: Louzanne Coetzee

Swimming

  • S7 50m freestyle: Christian Sadie
  • S7 50m butterfly: Christian Sadie
  • S7 100m backstroke: Christian Sadie
  • S7 200m IM: Christian Sadie
  • S13 100m butterfly: Nathan Hendricks
  • S13 100m backstroke: Nathan Hendricks
  • SM13 200m IM: Nathan Hendricks
  • SM13 400m freestyle: Nathan Hendricks
  • S12 100m breaststroke: Alani Ferreira
  • S13 400m freestyle: Alani Ferreira
  • S13 100m breaststroke: Danika Vyncka

 

PERFORMANCES

Archery

  • W1: Shaun Anderson 9th in qualifying, reached the quarterfinals

Athletics

  • T44 100m: Mpumelelo Mhlongo won the gold medal
  • T64 200m: Mpumelelo Mhlongo won the bronze medal
  • T44 long jump: Mpumelelo Mhlongo finished fifth in the final
  • T63 100m: Puseletso Mabote equalled the Paralympic record in the heats and finished fifth in the final
  • T63 long jump: Puseletso Mabote finished sixth in the straight final
  • T64 100m: Daniel du Plessis finished seventh in his heat, did not reach final
  • T64 100m: Daniel Du Plessis finished eighth in the straight final after which he announced his retirement
  • T64 100m: Paul Daniels finished fourth in his heat, did not reach final
  • T64 400m: Paul Daniels finished fifth in a personal best in the straight final
  • T12 100m: Jaco Smit finished second in heat, did not reach final
  • T47 400m: Collen Mahlalela reached the final where he finished seventh

 

Kruger conquers Paris — makings of a 19-year-old Games gold medallist

The world champion, world record-holder, Paralympic champion and Paralympic world record-holder has discipline in bucket-loads.
Sport
1 day ago
  • T37 100m: Sheryl James qualified for the final and finished eighth in final
  • T37 200m: Sheryl James finished seventh in straight final
  • T64 200m: Tezna Abrahams finished fifth in her heat, did not reach final
  • T44 long jump: Tezna Abrahams finished 11th in straight final
  • T11 1500m: Louzanne Coetzee finished second in her heat, won bronze in the final
  • F46 shot: put: Kerwin Noemdo finished fifth in straight final
  • F12 shot: put: Hermanus Blom finished seventh in straight final
  • T46 high jump: Khumo Pitso finished fifth in a straight final
  • T38 discus: Simoné Kruger won the gold medal with a PR
  • F44 discus: Yane van der Merwe did not measure a distance
  • T12 marathon: Louzanne Coetzee finished seventh in 3:25:53

Boccia

  • Pool matches: Karabo Morapedi and Vincent Ramochela (ramp operator). Played 3, lost 3. Finished 16th overall
  • Pool matches: Elanza Jordaan and Sandre Jordaan (ramp operator). Played 3, lost 3. Finished 15th overall
  • Pool matches: Karabo Morapedi and Elanza Jordaan. Played 2, lost 2

 

Mhlongo comes fourth in triumph as he claims unexpected 200m bronze

Mpumelelo Mhlongo came fourth in triumph as he won the 200m bronze in dramatic fashion at the Paralympics on Saturday, taking Team South Africa’s ...
Sport
2 days ago

Cycling

  • Men’s H1 Individual Time-Trial: Pieter du Preez won the bronze medal
  • Men’s H1-2 Road race: Pieter du Preez withdrew

Equestrian

  • Philippa Johnson-Dwyer finished 14th

Judo

  • J1 -73kg: Ndyeni Lamani lost his first match

Pata-Triathlon

  • PTS4: Kirsty Weir finished eighth on her Paralympic debut

Swimming

  • S13 100m butterfly: Nathan Hendricks reached final where he finished eighth
  • S13 100m backstroke: Nathan Hendricks reached final where he finished eighth
  • SM13 100m breaststroke: Nathan Hendricks finished seventh in his heat
  • S13 400m freestyle: Nathan Hendricks reached the final where he finished sixth
  • SM13 200m IM: Nathan Hendricks reached the final where he finished seventh
  • S7 50m freestyle: Christian Sadie reached final where he finished seventh
  • S7 50m butterfly: Christian Sadie reached final where he finished fifth

 

Paralympics reveal future of human mobility

Technology designed for disabled could be used by able-bodied people as they age
Business Times
2 days ago
  • S7 100m backstroke: Christian Sadie reached final where he finished fifth
  • SM7 200m IM: Christian Sadie won his heat and finished fifth in final
  • S12 100m breaststroke: Alani Ferreira reached the final where she finished fifth
  • S12 100m freestyle: Alani Ferreira finished sixth in her heat
  • S13 400m freestyle: Alani Ferreira reached the final where she finished eighth
  • S13 100m breaststroke: Danika Vyncka reached the final where she finished eighth
  • S13 400m freestyle: Danika Vyncka finished fifth in her heat
  • S5 50m backstroke: Kat Swanepoel finished sixth in her heat

Wheelchair Tennis

  • Quad singles: Donald Ramphadi lost in the first round
  • Quad singles: Lucas Sithole lost in the first round
  • Quad doubles: Donald Rampedi and Lucas Sithole won the bronze medal
  • Men’s singles: Alwande Sikhosana won through to the second round
  • Women’s singles: Mariska Venter won through to the second round;
  • Men's doubles: Kgothatso Montjane withdrew

OTHER PERSONAL BESTS

  • T64 200m: Tezna Abrahams
  • T47 400m: Collen Mahlalela
  • T67 400m: Paul Daniels
  • T11 1500m: Louzanne Coetzee

Team SA media/Sascoc

READ MORE:

Sithole, Ramphadi add Team SA’s fourth medal at Roland-Garros

Donald Ramphadi and Lucas Sithole have made history as the first South Africans to win a medal in wheelchair tennis at the Paralympics, winning a ...
Sport
5 days ago

Pieter du Preez wins Team SA’s third medal at Paris Paralympics

Hand-cyclist Pieter du Preez has won South Africa’s third medal at the Paralympics in Paris.
Sport
6 days ago

How Team SA fared at Paralympics on Thursday

The sunshine disappeared in Paris and rain clouds descended over the French capital, but nothing could dampen Team SA’s spirits on Thursday.
Sport
4 days ago

At a glance: how Team SA fared at the Paralympics on Tuesday

There were two African records in the pool but no medals for Team SA on Tuesday at the 2024 Paralympics.
Sport
6 days ago

Louzanne Coetzee doubles Team SA’s medal haul in Paris

Louzanne Coetzee doubled Team SA’s medal tally at the 2024 Paralympics when she won the bronze medal in the 1500m at the Stade de France on Monday.
Sport
1 week ago

Mhlongo gets SA’s first Paralympics medal, continues golden sprint streak

Sprinter hopes to open the medal floodgates for South Africa at the Games.
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Argentina still in with a chance of Rugby Championship victory Rugby
  2. Angry De Bruyne lashes out at Belgium teammates after France loss Soccer
  3. Robertson expects tough questions at home after All Blacks’ Bok losses Rugby
  4. Pirates the team to beat in PSL this season: Sundowns coach Mngqithi Soccer
  5. Bafana coach Broos to ring changes for South Sudan clash Soccer

Latest Videos

[WATCH LIVE] Doorstop media briefing outlining the outcomes of the #ANCNWC ...
The Real Voice of Darth Vader...hilarious!