Blast from the past: Schultz blitz tears through Sri Lanka’s batting order
Today in SA sport history: September 10
10 September 2024 - 04:30
1938 — With the series already wrapped up, the Springboks lose the third and final Test against Britain as they go down 16-21 at Newlands. The visitors won the try count 4-3. With World War 2 a year away, this was the last time the Boks played a Test until 1949. That meant a few greats in the team never had full international careers, such as 28-year-old hooker Jan Lotz, one of the try-scorers that day, as well as winger DO Williams, 25, and scrumhalf Danie Craven, 27. Prop Boy Louw, another legend, was already 32...
