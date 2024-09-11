Blast from the past: Gibbs blows 90 against flailing Windies
Today in SA sport history: September 11
11 September 2024 - 04:30
1977 — South African Frew McMillan, having won the men’s double title a few days earlier, adds the US Open mixed doubles crown to his haul alongside Betty Stove of the Netherlands, who had won the women’s doubles with Martina Navratilova. They beat Americans Billie Jean King and Vitas Gerulaitis 6-2 3-6 6-3 in the final...
