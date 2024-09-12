Sport

How September turned Brian Mitchell into a boxing legend

‘It’s a massive month in my life. I did not even think that both the world titles I won were in September.’ - Brian Mitchell

12 September 2024 - 13:51
Brian Mitchell makes the second defence of his WBA junior-lightweight title, stopping Rocky Fernandez of Panama in the 14th round in Panama City in 1987.
Image: Wessel Oosthuizen/Gallo Images

While South Africans celebrate Heritage Month and recognise the creative industry, September strengthens former boxing champion Brian Mitchell’s positive wellbeing.

That is because his long and thorny journey towards becoming a world champion was cast in stone in this month.

The former SA junior lightweight champion – who chalked up eight successful defences – won the World Boxing Association (WBA) belt on September 27, 1986, ending the reign of champion Alfredo Layne with a 10th-round knockout at Sun City.

He went on to capture the IBF crown from Tony Lopez in their second fight in Sacramento on September 13, 1991. It’s a massive month in my life, says the man who was known as The Raging Bull due to his resolute aggression. I did not even think that both the world titles I won were in September, which is a big month in my life.

Mitchell admits getting goosebumps when he talks about the fight. “I was 25 years old and on top of the world.”

Mitchell recorded 12 successful defences of the WBA under difficult circumstances outside SA. At times, he said, he would duck all assortment of missiles thrown at him as he made his way to the boxing ring.

In the mid-1980s, SA was a lousy place. Apartheid was thriving and sport was on the outer. Only Mitchell and Zola Budd – the barefooted, middle- and long-distance runner – flew the SA flag internationally.

“If I have to weigh up my whole life from starting as a boy to fighting Lopez in two epic wars, that night at Sun City [against Layne] is my favourite win ever,” says Mitchell, who later earned the moniker “Road Warrior” due to fighting abroad.

In 1991, Mitchell travelled to Sacramento to face Lopez, arguably the toughest foe of his career. In a hometown decision that shocked boxing experts, Lopez managed to got a draw with Mitchell.

Mitchell hung up his gloves after that fight but came out of retirement for two more victories in 1994 and 1995. He finished his career with 45 wins, a solitary loss to Jacob Dancing Shoes Morake, and three draws.

Nowadays, the 63-year-old Mitchell is a commentator for SuperSport, a publicist for Golden Gloves and a gym owner, who also manages several fighters, including IBO junior bantamweight champion Ricardo “The Magic Man” Lopez.

