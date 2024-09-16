Sport

Blast from the past: Dark days for the Boks as the All Blacks run riot

Today in SA sport history: September 16

16 September 2024 - 04:30
David Isaacson Sports reporter

2005 — Former three-time world champion Mzukisi Sikali is murdered for his cellphone after leaving a shebeen in his home KwaNobuhle township outside Uitenhage. Two young assailants stabbed him in the chest multiple times while he was talking on the phone. Sikali managed to walk a few hundred metres before collapsing and dying outside a school where he had once spent time boxing as a youngster. ..

