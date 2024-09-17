Sport

Blast from the past | Boks whitewash All Blacks

Today in SA sport history: September 17

17 September 2024 - 04:30
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1921 — The Springbok team captained by eighthman Boy Morkel play to a 0-0 draw against New Zealand in the final third Test at Athletic Park in Wellington to draw the first series between these two sides 1-1...

