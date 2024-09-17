Sport

Blast from the past: Penny Heyns captures her third career Olympic medal

Today in SA sport history: September 18

17 September 2024 - 21:45
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1965 — The Springboks suffer what is then their biggest margin of defeat as they lose the final fourth Test against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland 3-20. Lock Tiny Naude landed a lone penalty for the visitors, who leaked five tries on the day. The 17-point margin eclipsed the 15-point deficit they’d suffered against Australia in Durban in 1933...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mahlangu, Khune join SABC panel as it agrees PSL deal with SuperSport Soccer
  2. ‘Future for that boy is bright’: Mngqithi happy with Sundowns’ signings Soccer
  3. Blast from the past: Dark days for the Boks as the All Blacks run riot Sport
  4. Caf president Motsepe sidesteps question on running for second term Soccer
  5. Proteas traverse tricky moral landscape while building ODI confidence Cricket

Latest Videos

'Making the Band' moment when Diddy told them to walk 🚶‍♀️🚶‍♂️ to Brooklyn and ...
Pravin Gordhan's memorial service