Sport

Blast from the past: Mark Boucher scores 147 off 68 balls as Proteas beat Zimbabwe in ODI

Today in SA sport history: September 20

19 September 2024 - 21:47
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1924 — Wing Kenny Starke scores two tries as the Springboks beat Great Britain 16-9 in the final fourth Test at Newlands to take the series 3-0...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Nabi suggests it would be best for Chiefs to replace assistant Da Cruz Soccer
  2. PODCAST | Now or never for Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro Soccer
  3. Tickets for Pirates-Stellenbosch MTN8 final sell out in four hours Soccer
  4. Caf president Motsepe sidesteps question on running for second term Soccer
  5. Saleng’s last-gasp header gives Pirates victory over Chippa Soccer

Latest Videos

Standing Committee on Public Accounts, 18 September 2024
Reserve Bank MPC interest rate announcement