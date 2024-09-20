He joked he wanted to make up after holding back on his birthday celebration.
“I had only a small piece of cake. After the fight I’ll celebrate my birthday. I want a big cake and I want to eat it alone,” he said.
Nqothole, who is trained by Phumzile Matyhila, watched Amukwa when he lost on points against Dee-Jay Kriel in July last year.
“Nothing special. He’s a strong opponent, decent boxer, I respect him,” said Nqothole, who has a record of 18 wins and three losses. Amukwa has nine wins, five defeats and a draw.
Also on the bill is former national strawweight champion Bangile Nyangani, who is stepping up to flyweight where he will take on Njabulo Buthelezi over six rounds.
Nyanganyi is 13-2-1 and Buthelezi is 5-1.
The Boxing 5 tournament will be streamed on DAZN from 7pm.
Boxer Sikho Nqothole wants to have his cake and eat it
Image: SUPPLIED
Sikho Nqothole wants to have his cake and eat it — literally — after he fights Jafet Amukwa of Namibia in Johannesburg on Friday night.
Many are viewing Nqothole’s fight as a tough outing after losing his previous bout in Mexico in May, but the junior-bantamweight, who turned 30 earlier this month, disagreed.
“I know people think this is a pressure fight, but I didn’t lose that last fight. I’m still in the game, I’m still going to display what I want to display. The plan is still to be in the top 10 in the world.
“I’m going to control the ring. I don’t have pressure. Tthe pressure’s on him,” said Nqothole while looked relaxed at the weigh-in at the Box Camp in Booysens, south of Johannesburg.
Boxing promoter Matiti ‘backs down’ after Madiba marketing ploy
He joked he wanted to make up after holding back on his birthday celebration.
“I had only a small piece of cake. After the fight I’ll celebrate my birthday. I want a big cake and I want to eat it alone,” he said.
Nqothole, who is trained by Phumzile Matyhila, watched Amukwa when he lost on points against Dee-Jay Kriel in July last year.
“Nothing special. He’s a strong opponent, decent boxer, I respect him,” said Nqothole, who has a record of 18 wins and three losses. Amukwa has nine wins, five defeats and a draw.
Also on the bill is former national strawweight champion Bangile Nyangani, who is stepping up to flyweight where he will take on Njabulo Buthelezi over six rounds.
Nyanganyi is 13-2-1 and Buthelezi is 5-1.
The Boxing 5 tournament will be streamed on DAZN from 7pm.
How September turned Brian Mitchell into a boxing legend
Gayton McKenzie dissolves Boxing SA board as he backtracks on court battle
Boxing man says Qithi disaster began on watch of veteran sports boss Ravele
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos