Sport

Boxer Sikho Nqothole wants to have his cake and eat it

20 September 2024 - 11:21
David Isaacson Sports reporter
Sikho Nqothole tips the scale at 52kg at the weigh-in ahead of his fight on Friday night. Opponent Jafet Amukwa stands on the left.
Image: SUPPLIED

Sikho Nqothole wants to have his cake and eat it — literally — after he fights Jafet Amukwa of Namibia in Johannesburg on Friday night.

Many are viewing Nqothole’s fight as a tough outing after losing his previous bout in Mexico in May, but the junior-bantamweight, who turned 30 earlier this month, disagreed.

“I know people think this is a pressure fight, but I didn’t lose that last fight. I’m still in the game, I’m still going to display what I want to display. The plan is still to be in the top 10 in the world.

“I’m going to control the ring. I don’t have pressure. Tthe pressure’s on him,” said Nqothole while looked relaxed at the weigh-in at the Box Camp in Booysens, south of Johannesburg.

He joked he wanted to make up after holding back on his birthday celebration.

“I had only a small piece of cake. After the fight I’ll celebrate my birthday. I want a big cake and I want to eat it alone,” he said.

Nqothole, who is trained by Phumzile Matyhila, watched Amukwa when he lost on points against Dee-Jay Kriel in July last year.

“Nothing special. He’s a strong opponent, decent boxer, I respect him,” said Nqothole, who has a record of 18 wins and three losses. Amukwa has nine wins, five defeats and a draw.

Also on the bill is former national strawweight champion Bangile Nyangani, who is stepping up to flyweight where he will take on Njabulo Buthelezi over six rounds.

Nyanganyi is 13-2-1 and Buthelezi is 5-1.

The Boxing 5 tournament will be streamed on DAZN from 7pm.

