Blast from the past: Brad Binder wins Aragon motorcycle grand prix in Spain

Today in SA sport history: September 23
22 September 2024 - 20:38
1976 — The apartheid government announces a new sports policy, aimed at appeasing mounting critics by allowing competition across race groups. But it is soon slated because, while permitting members of different race groups to compete against each other, it didn’t allow for mixed teams at club level. It catered only for window-dressing at national level...
