Fit-again Le Clos, Van Niekerk return targeting world short course champs

25 September 2024 - 19:39 By Karien Jonckheere
Chad le Clos. File photo
Image: Anton Geyser/SA Sports Images

Both Chad le Clos and Lara van Niekerk will return to competition after injury layoffs at this week’s South African Short Course Championships at Kings Park Pool in Durban from Thursday to Sunday.

The event will give swimmers the chance to qualify for the World Short Course Championships to be held in Budapest, Hungary from December 10 to 15.

Van Niekerk is returning after two months out with a back injury and apart from her usual 50 and 100m breaststroke events, has also been entered into the 200m breaststroke, the 100m butterfly and the 100m individual medley.

The two-time Commonwealth Games champion described herself as “around 90%” ready for the competition.

“I was off for two months due to a back injury that I picked up racing overseas so I’ve been back in the pool for about six weeks now,” she said.

“Training has been a bit up and down, trying to get back into it and back into shape. Obviously being off for that long is not ideal but we make do with what we’ve got.

“I’m just going with the mindset of enjoying it and going out there and racing again. It’s my first competition since May so it’s just going to be a fun one.”

The 21-year-old added she and her team will make a decision on the world short course champs after seeing the results over the weekend.

“Depending on how the gala goes, in the next few weeks of training, we will make the call on whether I’ll go or not but I would love to go. I’ve always loved short course but it all depends on how it goes.”

Also making a return to action will be Le Clos, who suffered a shoulder injury just a few weeks before the Olympic Games in Paris.

The 2012 Olympic champion has entered the 50m, 100m and 200m butterfly, plus the 50m and 100m freestyle in Durban.

“Things are going really well. My shoulder is great, I’m really, really happy,” said the 32-year-old.

“It took me a long time, three-and-a-half weeks of not doing anything and the rest really did me amazing wonders.

"I’ve been starting with a rehab programme for a while now. I’m on week five already and I’ve started the gym programme to go with it to help strengthen all those areas I’m lacking in.”

Le Clos said while his recovery is going well, he’s still not entirely fit.

“I’m definitely not 1000% fit so I’m not looking to go world records this weekend but I am looking to hopefully pick up a few wins and post one or two decent times.”

The 12-time world short course champion has set his sights on bettering American Ryan Lochte’s record tally of medals won in individual events at the championships, which stands on 23. Le Clos is on 19.

Also in action in Durban will be fellow Olympians Matthew Sates and Rebecca Meder.

Sates has been entered into an incredible nine events, while Meder is down to swim six individual events.

Swimming at the Kings Park Pool gets underway with the first day’s heats at 8.30am on Thursday.

