Internationals not rolling over after nightmare Presidents Cup start: Weir

South Africa's Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Canada's Taylor Pendrith were edged 1-up by Keegan Bradley and Wyndham Clark

27 September 2024 - 09:47 By Reuters
Xander Schauffele of the US team shakes hands with caddie Mark Urbanek as teammate Tony Finau looks on during Thursday's four ball matches on day one of the 2024 Presidents Cup at Royal Montreal Golf Club in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on Thursday.
Image: Harry How/Getty Images

Canadian Mike Weir's International team endured a nightmare start to the Presidents Cup on Thursday but the former Masters champion insisted his squad still believe they have time to turn things around and end the Americans' dominant run.

The US, who entered the week as a prohibitive favourite to secure a 10th consecutive Presidents Cup, swept the opening day four balls session at Royal Montreal Golf Club 5-0, leaving many to wonder what, if anything, Weir's team needs to change.

“Well, it's certainly not the team unity and the team spirit. Our guys are still very positive,” Weir said

“Look, the reality is it wasn't a great day, but it's like the first period of a hockey game the way I look at it. You're down, but there's a long way to go. Still significant sessions left.”

The perfect start marked the fifth time in Presidents Cup history that a team swept a round, and the first time since the Americans did it in the third round of the 2007 edition which was also at Royal Montreal.

Weir's 12-man team cannot afford a similar result during Friday's foursome matches when the US, a dominant group with five of the top 10 players in the world, will be eager to move closer to the 15-1/2 points needed to retain the trophy.

But Weir is not about to panic and, apart from the results, is encouraged by the energy his players showed in matches that were mostly all within reach down the stretch.

“It didn't go our way today, but the guys are positive. I saw a lot of great things,” said Weir. “The US team played fantastic today. Doesn't mean we're not going to do that tomorrow. The energy is good in our room.”

One plan for the International team is an all-Canadian pairing of Corey Conners and Presidents Cup debutant Mackenzie Hughes, which could help spark what has otherwise been a rather docile home crowd.

“We hope that creates spark, but it's been a pair in my mind talked among us for a long time,” Weir said.

“Not only are they good friends, but a lot of things show that it's a great pair, too. It wasn't like a knee-jerk reaction decision to what happened today or anything.”

The US clicked at almost every turn in sweeping five four-ball matches to open the competition by blitzing the Internationals. The 5-0 count marked the first sweep of a four-ball session for the US since the 1994 Presidents Cup.

The most dominant round came from Russell Henley and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler as they secured a 3-and-2 victory over South Korea's Tom Kim and Sungjae Im. That also marked the tensest encounter.

After Kim celebrated a long birdie putt that gave the International tandem the brief upper hand on the par-3 seventh, Scheffler sank a 27-foot birdie to halve the hole. Scheffler turned and shouted “What was that?” in Kim's direction, clearly one of the most emotional moments of the first day.

The US pairings showed stellar finishing touches because they led all five matches at times and didn't need many clutch moments down the stretch.

Tony Finau and Xander Schauffele gave the US its first point with a 1-up victory on South Korea's Byeong Hun An and Australia's Jason Day.

Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala, who is in his first international team competition representing the US, topped Australians Adam Scott and Min Woo Lee 1 up.

Keegan Bradley and Wyndham Clark never trailed and took the lead for good on the 13th hole to edge South Africa's Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Canada's Taylor Pendrith 1 up.

Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns finished the sweep by winning 2 and 1 against Canada's Corey Conners and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama. A birdie from Burns at No. 13 gave the US a 2-up lead, and that was the final shift.

The four-ball matches came on the opening day of four days of competition, concluding Sunday. The first team to 15 1/2 points wins the cup.

Reuters/Field Level Media

