Internationals not rolling over after nightmare Presidents Cup start: Weir

Canadian Mike Weir's International team endured a nightmare start to the Presidents Cup on Thursday but the former Masters champion insisted his squad still believe they have time to turn things around and end the Americans' dominant run.

The US, who entered the week as a prohibitive favourite to secure a 10th consecutive Presidents Cup, swept the opening day four balls session at Royal Montreal Golf Club 5-0, leaving many to wonder what, if anything, Weir's team needs to change.

“Well, it's certainly not the team unity and the team spirit. Our guys are still very positive,” Weir said

“Look, the reality is it wasn't a great day, but it's like the first period of a hockey game the way I look at it. You're down, but there's a long way to go. Still significant sessions left.”

The perfect start marked the fifth time in Presidents Cup history that a team swept a round, and the first time since the Americans did it in the third round of the 2007 edition which was also at Royal Montreal.