Le Clos, Meder and Van Renen first to qualify for world short course champs

Both Chad le Clos and Rebecca Meder achieved world championship qualifying times in two events on the opening day of the South African Short Course Championships in Durban on Thursday, with Ruard van Renen also adding his name to the mix.

Le Clos was pushed all the way in the 100m freestyle final and was relieved to claim victory ahead of Van Renen in a time of 46.91 seconds with the US-based swimmer, who is 11 years his junior, finishing second in 47.02 — also below the qualifying time.

“I’m very happy, I was really nervous,” Le Clos admitted afterwards. “I’m always nervous for the first race.

“I knew Ruard was going to be good and he was right there with me. I said a little prayer like I always do on the last 10m and I was fortunate to get my hand on the wall first.

“But he was the MVP [most valuable player] tonight with his performance. He was very, very good.”

Van Renen was thrilled with his efforts, saying he thought he might have edged out the veteran.