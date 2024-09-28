Wiersma also explained how he ended up in Kenya to prepare for the Comrades Marathon and why he keeps on going back to the country.
“Training was OK in Italy but I didn’t want to play it safe any more, so I contacted a friend of mine from Kenya. He told me he moved to Kaptagat and I can move in with him at his house.
“It was actually not a house but just a room I shared with him and it has been good. It’s very basic, I bathed in a bucket but it worked for well for me because I was not out there in the city.
“Kaptagat is a small place in the countryside, it is almost like a military camp with professional runners. It worked perfectly for me because I focused on training, resting and running far away from the rest of the world.”
In the women's race, Cian Oldknow is going all out to defend her title, but she is facing tough competition from the likes of Tayla Kavanagh, Neheng Khatala and Cacisile Sosibo.
All eyes on Comrades Marathon champion Piet Wiersma at Hollywoodbets 10km race in Durban
Image: SUPPLIED
All eyes will be on Comrades Marathon champion Piet Wiersma during the Hollywoodbets 10km race in Durban on Sunday when he returns to the short distance for the first time in about five years.
It is not going to be easy for Wiersma who will be part of a star-studded line-up including veterans Elroy Gelant and Stephen Mokoka and exciting talents Mathews Leeto, Thabani Mosiako and Kabelo Mulaudzi.
Wiersma explained he is using Sunday’s race in Durban to test his speed which is part of his preparation for the Valencia Marathon taking place in December in Spain.
“It is an honour for me to be here with some of the best runners in the country,” he said on his return to the city where he stunned all and sundry by winning the Comrades Marathon up-run in June this year.
“Sometimes people come to me and say they want to move up the distance and win the Comrades Marathon but for me I have an ambition to move down the distance and I am excited to be here and run this race.
“I took a bit of time after Comrades Marathon and my aim is to try to avoid injury this season and stay fresh. I am training for a marathon and I am halfway there in my build-up with two months of training in Kenya.
“Next week I will go back to Kenya and do two more months and I am excited to run a race like this which promises to be fast and against some of the best in South Africa. Since August I have been at it again, I have had some really good weeks of training with lots of focus on speed.”
This race will be run on a flat surface and organisers are aiming for national records of 27:35 for men that was set by Precious Mashele in 2023 and 31:12 for women set by Glenrose Xaba in July this year.
But Wiersma did not want to reveal his 10km personal best going into the race which is believed to be in the 30s.
“I won’t tell you,” he said with a laugh.
