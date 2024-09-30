Blast from the past: Pollard converts 4 tries as the Boks beat Tonga in group stage of 2023 World Cup
Today in SA sport history: October 1
1971 — South African boxer Anthony “Qash” Sithole kills an opponent for the second time in his career. The hard-punching bantamweight from Soweto, fighting in Australia at the time, lifted Filipino Alberto Jangalay clean off his feet after landing a left hook-right cross combination to the jaw. Four-and-a-half years earlier Sithole, behind on points, knocked out Lumkile “Young Clay” Dunjana in the final sixth round of their bout in Centenary hall in Port Elizabeth’s New Brighton township. Both tragedies affected Sithole’s performance. Sithole needed more than 18 months before he strung two consecutive wins together after the first death, but in 1969 he lifted the South African black flyweight and bantamweight crowns. After the death of Jangalay he notched up a record of seven wins, 12 losses and a draw before retiring in 1975. ..
