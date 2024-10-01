Sport

Blast from the past: Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi score tries as Boks beat All Blacks

Today in SA sport history: October 2

01 October 2024 - 21:21
David Isaacson Sports reporter

2012 — Faf du Plessis hits 65 off 38 balls to give the Proteas a chance of chasing down the 153 target set by India in their World T20 match in Colombo. But South Africa’s last five wickets fall for 24 runs as they lose the match by one run. Both teams were eliminated from the tournament...

