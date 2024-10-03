Blast from the past: Lambie late penalty sneaks Boks to win over All Blacks
Today in SA sport history: October 4
1974 — Frew McMillan and controversial Bob Hewitt beat Adriano Panatta and Paolo Bertolucci in straight sets to give South Africa an unassailable 3-0 lead over Italy in their Davis Cup semifinal at Ellis Park. Hewitt, a fiery character on the court, was twice warned for his outbursts by the match referee, Otto Hauser of Argentina. A third warning could have got Hewitt disqualified. The South African duo won 7-5 6-4 10-8. Earlier, Ray Moore beat Panatta in the second singles match 4-6 6-0 6-3 6-4 to add to Hewitt’s five-set triumph over Antonio Zugarelli, 4-6 6-0 9-7 4-6 6-1. The victory was as good as winning the final because South Africa’s scheduled opponent, India, refused to play against South Africa as part of its general boycott protesting apartheid policies. One of the Indian players was Vijay Amritraj, a regular on the world tour who acted in the James Bond movie Octopussy. He played in the 1987 final, won 5-0 by Sweden...
