‘King of Clay’ Rafa Nadal to end stellar career after injury-hit spell

Rafa Nadal will call time on his illustrious but injury-plagued career after next month's Davis Cup Finals, the 22-times Grand Slam champion announced on Thursday, as one of the greatest players in the sport prepares for an emotional farewell.

Nadal, who won a record 14 French Open titles, had said previously he expected to retire this year after a hip injury that required surgery limited his appearances in 2023.

The 38-year-old was a surprise selection for the Nov. 19-24 Davis Cup Final 8 in Malaga, after last competing at the Paris Olympics in July and subsequently missing the US Open and Laver Cup over fitness concerns.

“I am here to let you know I am retiring from professional tennis,” Nadal said in a video posted on social media.

“The reality is it has been some difficult years, these last two especially. I don't think I have been able to play without limitations.

“It is obviously a difficult decision, one that has taken me some time to make, but in this life, everything has a beginning and an end, and I think it's the appropriate time to put an end to a career that has been long and much more successful than I could have ever imagined,” added the former world number one.

Nadal, who has won two Australian Opens, two Wimbledon crowns and four US Opens plus Olympic gold and four Davis Cups on top of his multiple French Open titles, said finishing his career in Spanish colours at the team event felt right.

He will link up again with four-times major champion Carlos Alcaraz after the duo played together at the Paris Games.

“I am very excited that my last tournament will be the final of the Davis Cup and representing my country,” said Nadal.

“I think I've come full circle since one of my first great joys as a professional tennis player was the Davis Cup final in Sevilla in 2004.

“I feel super, super lucky for all the things I've been able to experience.”

Nadal has been no stranger to injuries in his 23-year career and he sustained a niggling hip problem at the Australian Open in early 2023 before missing the French Open later that year and having an operation to try to resurrect his career.

However, minor issues and fitness woes limited him to only 23 matches in the last two seasons.

Nadal returned to his favourite hunting ground of Roland Garros this season but was beaten in the opening round by German Alexander Zverev and politely refused a celebratory farewell in the hope of a final hurrah next year.

Dubbed the 'King of Clay' for his jaw-dropping 112-4 win-loss record at the French Open, Nadal's last triumph at the tournament in Paris came in 2022.

Nadal will hang up his racket two years after great rival and Swiss maestro Roger Federer, leaving record 24-times major winner Novak Djokovic of Serbia as the only member of the 'Big Three' of men's tennis still active.

Federer led the tributes to Nadal on social media, saying that he had hoped the day his friend announced his retirement would never come.

“What a career, Rafa. Thank you for the unforgettable memories and all your incredible achievements in the game we love. It's been an absolute honour!” the Swiss great said.

Nadal thanked his family and his team for his stellar career, with a special word for his uncle Toni, who was his coach for most of his time on court.

“I believe that thanks to him, I have also been able to overcome many situations that have been difficult in my sporting career,” he said.

To his fans, Nadal said: “I can't thank you enough for what you have made me feel. Everything I have experienced has been a dream come true.

“I leave with the absolute peace of mind of having given my best, of having made an effort in every way. I can only end by saying a thousand thanks to all and see you soon.”

Nadal is now expected to receive what promises to be an emotional tribute at the Frech Open next year, with a similar celebration likely at the Davis Cup on home soil.

