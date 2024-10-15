Tanaka, who had won the title in his last outing, dropped to 20-2.
Nathan, who also manages Cafu, said their immediate future would be in Japan, having already signed options with Japanese promoter Akihiko Honda.
The Japanese are known to pay well and Cafu could boost his bank balance if he can keep winning.
He admitted he needed to decide on whether to move to Johannesburg full-time, instead of relocating there only for camps.
“I’ve got to sit down with my mom and ask her. I’m still a kid so I can’t make decisions on my own,” said the 26-year-old.
“I’m thinking of moving to Joburg so I can know that I’m training, show up at the gym and put some work in because I’m heading to another level, so I’ve got to keep the motivation.
“I’ve got to show up in the gym and try to improve myself all the time.”
Though he didn’t say it, Cafu’s concern is probably linked, at least partly, to the defeat of his stablemate two days earlier, Sivenathi Nontshinga, who lost his IBF junior-flyweight title in a lacklustre performance on Saturday.
Cafu says his critical knockdown punch didn’t feel particularly hard
Image: screengrab
Phumelela Cafu says the critical right-hand punch he landed to score the all-important knockdown that effectively won him the world title in Tokyo on Monday didn’t feel particularly hard.
Cafu took the WBO junior-bantamweight title by split decision, with two judges giving him the nod 114-113 and the third giving it to champion Kosei Tanaka 114-113.
The fight was bitterly close, with Cafu’s knockdown in the fifth round proving decisive after the bout went the full 12 rounds.
Tanaka had just missed with a right uppercut, and then the Johannesburg-based East Londoner struck like a viper with a right of his own.
Trainer Colin Nathan’s game plan was based on counter-punching the champion, but that particular exchange had not been rehearsed — Cafu delivered the blow on instinct.
“I didn’t [think it was a hard blow],” Cafu told TimesLIVE.
“I was just showing the punch because I knew he was not so solid on his defence. I just threw the right hand. I didn’t think I had much power but I just threw the right hand and landed perfectly.”
When Tanaka hit the deck Cafu thought he might be in for an early night.
“I surely thought so, ja, because I saw when he stood up his legs were a bit wobbly, so I though he was gone.
“I went for the finish and then I saw he’s not really gone, he’s still there, so I couldn’t risk it and go all out, maybe gas myself and end up on the canvas myself.”
Tanaka fought his way back into the contest and the last few rounds were fought toe-to-toe.
“It was really hard, really, really hard. It wasn’t easy at all. Probably the toughest fight I ever had in my whole career,” said Cafu, who improved his unbeaten record to 11 wins and three draws.
Phumelela Cafu drops Kosei Tanaka in Tokyo to win WBO crown
Tanaka, who had won the title in his last outing, dropped to 20-2.
Nathan, who also manages Cafu, said their immediate future would be in Japan, having already signed options with Japanese promoter Akihiko Honda.
The Japanese are known to pay well and Cafu could boost his bank balance if he can keep winning.
He admitted he needed to decide on whether to move to Johannesburg full-time, instead of relocating there only for camps.
“I’ve got to sit down with my mom and ask her. I’m still a kid so I can’t make decisions on my own,” said the 26-year-old.
“I’m thinking of moving to Joburg so I can know that I’m training, show up at the gym and put some work in because I’m heading to another level, so I’ve got to keep the motivation.
“I’ve got to show up in the gym and try to improve myself all the time.”
Though he didn’t say it, Cafu’s concern is probably linked, at least partly, to the defeat of his stablemate two days earlier, Sivenathi Nontshinga, who lost his IBF junior-flyweight title in a lacklustre performance on Saturday.
READ MORE
Phumelela Cafu drops Kosei Tanaka in Tokyo to win WBO crown
Kevin Lerena proud to be first African boxer to hold WBC bridgerweight belt
Berman frustrated at boxing hall of fame snub for Mzimasi Mnguni
At 25, promoter Akira might be making history following mom into boxing
Sikho Nqothole turns power puncher to make quick work of Jafet Amukwa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos