Sport

'What joyride?': McKenzie defends R800k trip to Paris Olympics

'I attended six meetings in Paris before the start of the Olympics'

15 October 2024 - 09:32
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Minister Gayton McKenzie has defended the cost of his trip to France for the Olympics, saying it was not a joyride.
Minister Gayton McKenzie has defended the cost of his trip to France for the Olympics, saying it was not a joyride.
Image: Gayton McKenzie

Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has defended his more than R800,000 trip to the 2024 Paris Olympics, saying it was not a “joyride”.

TimesLIVE reported last week taxpayers paid R804,597 for McKenzie's trip to France.

This included R215,976 for flights, R113,271 for accommodation and R454,005 for ground transport.

The budget approved for officials to attend the Olympics was R1,805,355.

This sparked criticism, given McKenzie's “tough talk” on department spending at the beginning of his tenure in which he promised he would focus on arts and sports people.

He cancelled superfan travels shortly after taking office in July, citing the need to cut costs.

It cost R27.9m to send Team SA to Olympics — nearly R1m of which was for McKenzie to attend

The department of sport, arts and culture has revealed it spent R27.9m to send Team South Africa to the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Politics
3 days ago

ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont accused McKenzie of “trading” superfans for his own benefit.

Last year, R1.3m of taxpayers' money was spent to send superfans Mama Joy Chauke and Botha Msila to the Rugby World Cup in France. 

However, McKenzie defended his trip. 

“I attended six meetings in Paris before the start of the Olympics. I went to the athletic village to greet our athletes, I attended the opening ceremony and watched the hockey, gymnastic and [rugby] sevens game.

“I opened Ekhaya village and watched the rest of the Olympic Games on TV. What joyride?” McKenzie asked.

“I left the day the Olympics started, I went for government meetings with ministers of other countries. I didn’t attend the Olympics, only the opening, and I came back to work.

“I could have stayed but wanted to get to know my new portfolio. Stop lying to people.”

The ministry spent R27,892,000 for 146 athletes who represented the country.

McKenzie provided pictures of his trip to France:

Minister Gayton McKenzie defends his trip to France.
Minister Gayton McKenzie defends his trip to France.
Image: Gayton McKenzie
Minister Gayton McKenzie defends his trip to France.
Minister Gayton McKenzie defends his trip to France.
Image: Gayton McKenzie

TimesLIVE

MORE:

McKenzie promises to deliver 'R70m' VAR soon

He said it was estimated VAR would cost between R70m and R80m as a one-off payment, and R70,000 per game.
Sport
13 hours ago

Gayton McKenzie working to bring Formula One racing back to SA

In a statement issued by Motorsport SA, the organisation’s CEO, Vic Maharaj, says: “MSA is aware the ministry has engaged in discussions with the F1 ...
Motoring
6 days ago

McKenzie wants more hip-hop shows, promises to invest millions

Minister of sport, arts and culture, Gayton McKenzie wants hip-hop artists to expand their concert offerings and says he is willing to back up that ...
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

I will silence detractors: McKenzie to report back on his 100 days in GNU

Future plans include getting 300 athletes to compete in the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028, promoting inclusivity and diversity in sport, and securing ...
Politics
1 week ago

‘We need VAR now’: McKenzie after Chiefs vs Sundowns clash

“All football loving fans know the time for VAR has arrived in South African football."
Sport
2 weeks ago

LISTEN | 'Call me honourable': Gayton McKenzie tips his hat to Ramaphosa

“Today you can call me bhantinti (jailbird) but you must say ‘honourable’,” McKenzie quipped.
Politics
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Tension in Proteas camp as they await World Cup fate Cricket
  2. McKenzie promises to deliver 'R70m' VAR soon Soccer
  3. Lyle Foster withdraws from Bafana for second match against Congo Soccer
  4. Nabi hints Chiefs need to recruit goalscoring strikers Soccer
  5. Proteas choose home comforts to prepare for Bangladesh Cricket

Latest Videos

Day 6 | Judicial Service Commission Interviews: 15 October 2024
Buyer's Guide Ep65 | Kia Carnival, Mahindra KUV100, VW Passat, Toyota Auris, ...