Blast from the past: Boks make a triumphant return to touring as they beat France
Today in SA sport history: October 17
16 October 2024 - 21:01
1992 — The Springboks make a triumphant return to touring as they beat France 20-15 in the opening Test in Lyon. Little was expected from them after losing home Tests to New Zealand and Australia, but the South Africans had shot into a 13-0 lead by halftime, which was enough to defend. Centre Danie Gerber and wing James Small each scored a try, with flyhalf Naas Botha, the captain, converting both and adding a penalty and a drop...
