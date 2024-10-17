Sport

'Our champ must fight here in SA': McKenzie on UFC

Dricus du Plessis's coach Morne Visser says the champ will face his next title defence in Australia in February

17 October 2024 - 15:50
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus du Plessis at OR Tambo International Airport on January 25 2024.
UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus du Plessis at OR Tambo International Airport on January 25 2024.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie will meet Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White to ensure middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis’ next fight happens on home soil.

Speaking at a media briefing in Johannesburg on Thursday, McKenzie confirmed he has been in talks with the combat sports promoter.

“We are meeting [the UFC]. There is no 'it is not coming'. We are going to negotiate. We have been talking to them for three months,” McKenzie said.

White previously stated the event would come to South Africa should Du Plessis take the title from then-middleweight champion Sean Strickland in Canada in January.

Du Plessis won the fight by a split decision which set him up to take on rival Israel Adesanya in Perth, Australia, in August, where he successfully defended his title with a submission win.

Again White said Du Plessis’ next title defence would be in his home country.

WATCH | UFC champ Dricus arrives home, says Strickland known for being ‘dumb’

UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis said he was willing to take on light-heavyweight champ Alex Pereira while former light-heavyweight title ...
Sport
1 month ago

However, it appears White could have backtracked as Du Plessis’s coach Morne Visser told Australian MMA show Submission Radio earlier this month the middleweight champ is to defend his title down under in Sydney.

“I had a conversation with Dricus and I said to him there is only one thing for certain, and that we have got to be ready. You are fighting in Sydney in February. So far the only thing that’s confirmed is we will be fighting in February in Sydney.”

While ideas for a venue have been put forward, such as a temporary roof over Cape Town Stadium, McKenzie said earlier this month on X there was a semi-permanent structure opening in a few weeks at Johannesburg’s FNB Stadium.

Speaking at a press conference at the Dana White Contender Series last week, White was asked to clarify where Du Plessis would fight next.

“You know how bad I want this. I’ve been trying to get this done. The arena situation there is tough. The place we would have to do it is outdoors and you know how I feel about that.

“So I’ve been trying to figure out the weather and one of the big things I’m hearing out there is wind is a big problem. We’ve done it a couple of times but anything that can affect the outcome of the fight makes me not even want to try. It's anything from wind, rain, bugs, too much humidity — a lot of things can interfere with the fight,” said White.

He confirmed Du Plessis would go against Strickland.

However, McKenzie seemed determined to bring the event home, saying the UFC has been asking “a million questions”.

“They have also asked SuperSport a million questions. We are going to make sure Dricus, our champion, fights here at home. I will come back hopefully with good news,” he said.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | Sports minister Gayton McKenzie briefs media

Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie is briefing the media at the Market Theatre in Johannesburg on Thursday.
Politics
7 hours ago

EFF to report McKenzie for 'lying' about his R800,000 Olympics trip

The EFF has accused sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie of lying about his trip to the Paris Olympics.
Politics
23 hours ago

'I do not want to get kicked by that man again,' says Du Plessis after retaining UFC middleweight title

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis submitted former champion Israel Adesanya in the fourth round to retain his title at UFC 305 in Perth, ...
Sport
1 month ago

Dricus du Plessis gets Israel Adesanya to tap out at UFC 305

Middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis pulled off a stunning victory and successful title defence on Saturday night, getting No. 2 contender Israel ...
Sport
1 month ago

Danie ‘Pitbull’ van Heerden’s striking rise to slap-fighting fame

SA's Pitbull has found his forte in slap fighting, which is setting social media alight with its dramatic, albeit controversial, onstage antics ...
Lifestyle
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Irvin Khoza, ANC, EFF, Mbalula wish Kaizer Motaung a happy 80th Soccer
  2. Chaos in Libyan skies as Tunisian pilot shares his story amid Super Eagles' ... Soccer
  3. At Themba Zwane’s age Achilles injury ‘going to be a big issue’: sports doctor Soccer
  4. Libya lay blame for qualifier postponement on Nigeria Soccer
  5. ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘Itumeleng Khune took goalkeeping to another level,’ says ... Soccer

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | The wonder of growing up and finding your place in the world
President Ramaphosa answers questions in Parliament