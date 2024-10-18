'Spinners will get a salary': McKenzie announces sponsorship for spinning

Sports, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has announced that the department has secured sponsorship for car spinning.
One of the first promises McKenzie made when he took office was that he would make spinning one of the biggest sports in the country.
Speaking to the media on Thursday, McKenzie said telecom company Cell C and sportswear company Kappa were among the first sponsors to come on board.
“I worked very hard to formalise spinning with motorsport and they assured me they will legalise spinning and I'm very proud to say spinning is going to be professional — spinners will get a salary,” McKenzie said.
“I have also personally donated towards a national tournament called Wie’s Die Hond Se Baas, a series of spinning tournaments held throughout the country to determine some of the country’s top performers with an eye to taking them abroad.”
He said the sport was very personal to him.
“I grew up with spinning, and I saw what spinning does. There are no gangsters or drug users in that sport. Every cent they have they buy oil, screws, car seats and tyres.
“I've been to an empty rugby game, I've been to an empty soccer game, but I've never been to an empty spinning [event]. I said this will be my priority.”
In addition to securing new sponsors for car spinning, McKenzie said he was also working to bring Formula One (F1) racing back to South Africa after a 31-year absence.
“I have been clear about my intention to stage Formula One in South Africa again for the first time in more than 30 years. In this regard, I have already met the FIA (International Automobile Federation) president while in Azerbaijan, as well as the owners of the Formula One Group, with a follow-up meeting with a local organising committee from South Africa scheduled for the start of December in Doha, Qatar.
“There are two banks that want to get involved, there are companies that want to get involved. The issue is not money, but where I'm standing, I’m looking at the 2026 or 2027 calendar. Big announcements about our tracks will also be made.”
Image: Picture: Kabelo Mokoena
