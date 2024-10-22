Sport

Glasgow confirmed as host of 'leaner' 2026 Commonwealth Games

22 October 2024 - 13:08 By Aadi Nair
Team South Africa enters the stadium during the opening ceremony for the 2022 Commonwealth Games at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham on July 28 2022.
Image: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images

Glasgow was confirmed as host of the 2026 Commonwealth Games on Tuesday, the Scottish city stepping in after the Australian state of Victoria withdrew due to cost concerns, with organisers set to deliver a pared-down edition of the multi-sport event.

Among the sports to be axed from the programme are badminton, cricket, hockey and rugby sevens.

The Games, which will run from July 23 to August 2 in 2026, will feature 10 sports across four venues — athletics, swimming, artistic gymnastics, track cycling, netball, weightlifting, boxing, judo, bowls and 3x3 basketball.

It will also feature para sports including athletics, swimming, track cycling and wheelchair basketball.

“Glasgow 2026 will have all the drama, passion and joy we know the Commonwealth Games delivers even if it is to be lighter and leaner than some previous editions,” Commonwealth Games Scotland CEO Jon Doig said.

“It will be more accessible, delivered on a smaller footprint which brings our fans closer to the sporting action.”

Glasgow also hosted the event in 2014 and Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) CEO Katie Sadleir said the legacy of that edition would provide sporting, transport and accommodation infrastructure as well as world-class venues and expertise.

Paris' lean Olympics won't blow any budgets, credit rating firm S&P says

Paris' "lean" Olympics are unlikely to do any lasting damage to France's finances, thanks to 95% of its venues either already being built or needing ...
News
7 months ago

The Games were originally slated for Victoria but the state withdrew as host in 2023 due to rising costs. Malaysia briefly considered an offer to stage the event but rejected it in March citing time constraints as well as costs and funding issues.

Glasgow stepped in as a backup venue in April and the Scottish government backed the bid to host a scaled-down version, with the CGF offering £100m (R2.28bn) in supporting funds.

Commonwealth Games Australia has also committed to a multimillion pound investment to help the Glasgow bid.

Five of the previous six editions of the Games were held in Australia or Britain and questions continue to swirl about their relevance, with top athletes often electing to skip them.

Canada's Alberta province last year withdrew its support for a bid for the 2030 Games and the CGF has yet to find a host for the centenary edition of the event.

Reuters

MORE:

Sport ministry tells federations not to lift Olympic qualifying standards

Deputy sport minister Peace Mabu yesterday told national federations not to lift qualifying standards for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, saying they ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

'They are obsessed with me': McKenzie unfazed by EFF threats to report him over R800k Olympics trip

"The EFF needs to be relevant, and Gayton McKenzie is the most relevant name at the moment in this country."
Politics
4 days ago

WATCH | It was a downgrade and the president approved: McKenzie on R800,000 Paris trip

'I actually saved money by not spending 19 days in Paris."
Sport
4 days ago

EFF to report McKenzie for 'lying' about his R800,000 Olympics trip

The EFF has accused sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie of lying about his trip to the Paris Olympics.
Politics
5 days ago

It cost R27.9m to send Team SA to Olympics — nearly R1m of which was for McKenzie to attend

The department of sport, arts and culture has revealed it spent R27.9m to send Team South Africa to the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Politics
1 week ago
