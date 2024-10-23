Triple B Promotions will host another development boxing tournament in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape, with the significance of it being staged in the OR Tambo district on Sunday being that important date is the birthday of late former ANC president Oliver Tambo.
Tambo, who died in April 1993, was born on October 27 1917 in the village of Nkantolo in Bizana in the Eastern Cape.
“Triple B Promotions chose the exact date to mark this day and celebrate the life and times of the struggle icon,” said promoter Ntsikelelo Manyisane.
Match-making for the tournament was done by award-winning Luyanda Kana, a former death-row prisoner who was jailed for serious “political” crimes on the eve of South Africa’s new dispensation. Kana and 32 other political prisoners were pardoned by former president Thabo Mbeki in 2002.
“Matching followed suit as boxers from the OR Tambo district are pitted against foes from other parts of the country,” said Manyisane, whose company is conscious of the depth of talent the district has to offer.
Boxing
Ngxaka, Sityo headline Mthatha event that pays tribute to Oliver Tambo
Image: James Gradidge/Gallo Images
Tulani Mbenge says winning IBO belt was sweeter the second time around
Local prospect Mthokozisi Ngxaka, in his endeavour to become a champion, challenges Siphesihle Sityo for his Eastern Cape mini-flyweight title in the main attraction.
Sityo is under pressure to maintain the momentum of East London boxers' winning streak. He cannot afford to disappoint boxing-crazy East London fans, who are celebrating Phumelele “The Truth” Cafu and Thulani “Evolution” Mbenge's world titles victories in the past 10 days.
Cafu won the World Boxing Organisation junior bantamweight belt in Tokyo, while Mbenge reclaimed the International Boxing Organisation welterweight crown in London.
Sityo will be in Ngxaka's backyard to prove he is a worthy champion.
Ngxaka won't want to disappoint his throngs of local fans and family members. He has promised to emulate his childhood hero, Simphiwe “Chain Reaction” Khonco, and become the second world champion from the area. Khonco held the IBO belt. He failed to add the WBC belt to his collection and announced his retirement from boxing in April.
Phumelela Cafu drops Kosei Tanaka in Tokyo to win WBO crown
Ngxaka's corner will be manned by former two-weight world champion Zolani “Last Born” Tete, who has been working with him for the past 12 months.
In the main supporting contest, another Mthatha prospect, Lusizo “Speedfire” Manzana, will take on former ABU bantamweight champ Siphosethu Mhlahlo over six rounds. Manzana will make his comeback after a shoulder injury forced him to quit in the fourth round against South African bantamweight champion Landile “Man Down” Ngxeke in December.
Knockout specialist Phaphama Ronorono is eager to chalk up his fifth knockout win in as many fights when he faces Tsumbo Mbedzi from Limpopo in the welterweight division over six rounds.
Triple B Promotions is working in partnership with the Eastern Cape department of sport, recreation, arts and culture. Action will begin at 2pm.
