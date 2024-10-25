Victorious European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald has become the latest big name player to join the list of international stars for this year’s Nedbank Golf Challenge at Sun City from December 5 to 8.
The 46-year-old joins defending champion Max Homa, PGA Tour winners Will Zalatoris and Corey Conners, and DP World Tour stars Nicolai and Rasmus Højgaard.
They join South African Olympic duo Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Erik van Rooyen in this DP World Tour field for “Africa’s Major” where the stakes will again be high.
Donald will make his ninth appearance in the North West and returns to Sun City having led Europe to victory against the US in the 2023 Ryder Cup in Italy.
'Africa's Major': European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald added to 2024 Nedbank Golf Challenge field at Sun City
Image: Andrew Redington/Getty Images
The Englishman has again been named as Europe’s captain for the 2025 Ryder Cup in the US, becoming Europe’s first repeat captain since Bernard Gallacher in the 1990s.
The former World No 1 has a top finish of third in the 2014 Nedbank Golf Challenge. In his last appearance in 2022, Donald opened with a 65 and was just one shot off the first round lead — and went into the weekend tied for the lead on his way to an overall finish of tied 13th.
