New Bok Hanekom drafted in for Willemse

Last year Bok coach Rassie Erasmus famously replaced a forward with a back on their path to Rugby World Cup glory, so it didn't arrive as such a shock that No 8 Cameron Hanekom will com in for utility back Damian Willemse on end-of-year tour.

Hanekom earned his first call-up to the Springbok squad on Sunday after being drafted into the 35-man group for the tour after the withdrawal of utility back Willemse due to a groin injury.

Willemse was injured scoring a try for the Stormers against Glasgow Warriors in Stellenbosch on Saturday.

Hanekom, a former Junior Springbok who has been one of the Bulls' stand out players this year, was a member of the Springbok alignment camps earlier in the season.

The Springbok squad now has 20 forwards and 15 backs. Willemse’s withdrawal follows that of utility forward Jan-Hendrik Wessels earlier this week due to an ankle injury, which resulted in the call-ups of Johan Grobbelaar (hooker) and Wilco Louw (prop).