Sport

New Bok Hanekom drafted in for Willemse

Bulls' No8 rewarded for good form but injury keeps dogging Stormers' back

27 October 2024 - 10:00
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
Cameron Hanekom of the Bulls.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Last year Bok coach Rassie Erasmus famously replaced a forward with a back on their path to Rugby World Cup glory, so it didn't arrive as such a shock that No 8 Cameron Hanekom will com in for utility back Damian Willemse on end-of-year tour.

Hanekom earned his first call-up to the Springbok squad on Sunday after being drafted into the 35-man group for the tour after the withdrawal of utility back Willemse due to a groin injury.

Willemse was injured scoring a try for the Stormers against Glasgow Warriors in Stellenbosch on Saturday.

Hanekom, a former Junior Springbok who has been one of the Bulls' stand out players this year, was a member of the Springbok alignment camps earlier in the season.

The Springbok squad now has 20 forwards and 15 backs. Willemse’s withdrawal follows that of utility forward Jan-Hendrik Wessels earlier this week due to an ankle injury, which resulted in the call-ups of Johan Grobbelaar (hooker) and Wilco Louw (prop).

Erasmus admitted that while the loss of Willemse was a blow, Hanekom’s call-up was well deserved after knocking on the door for the last season.

Damian has been in great form the Stormers since returning from injury and we feel for him after missing out on all 10 Test matches this season due to a finger injury,” said Erasmus.

But as was the case with Wilco and Johan’s call-up, we are excited to see what Cameron brings to the team. He was in the group of players included in our alignment camps earlier in the year, so he’s familiar with some of our structures and the Springbok ethos, and we have no doubt he will grab this opportunity with both hands.

We are comfortable with the depth and versatility we have among the backs in the squad, so we decided to include another forward to add to our loose forward stocks.”

The Springboks will depart for a training camp in Jersey in the Channel Islands on Sunday. The group will then make the journey to Edinburgh next Sunday for their opening Test of the tour.

The Boks will face Scotland in Edinburgh (November 10), England in London (November 16) and Wales in Cardiff (November 23) on their end-of-year tour.

Springbok squad for end of year tour

Props: Thomas du Toit (Bath), Vincent Koch (Sharks), Wilco Louw (Bulls), Frans Malherbe (Stormers), Ox Nche (Sharks), Gerhard Steenekamp (Bulls)

Hookers: Johan Grobbelaar (Bulls), Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears), Bongi Mbonambi (Sharks)

Locks: Eben Etzebeth (Sharks), Franco Mostert (Honda Heat), Ruan Nortje (Bulls), RG Snyman (Leinster)

Loose forwards: Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Cameron Hanekom (Bulls), Siya Kolisi (captain, Sharks), Elrigh Louw (Bulls), Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs), Marco van Staden (Bulls), Jasper Wiese (Urayasu D-Rocks)

Scrumhalves: Jaden Hendrikse (Sharks), Cobus Reinach (Montpellier), Grant Williams (Sharks)

Flyhalves: Manie Libbok (Stormers), Handré Pollard (Leicester Tigers)

Centres: Lukhanyo Am (Sharks), Damian de Allende (Wild Knights), André Esterhuizen (Sharks), Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles)

Outside backs: Kurt-Lee Arendse (Bulls), Aphelele Fassi (Sharks), Cheslin Kolbe (Suntory Sungoliath), Willie le Roux (Bulls), Makazole Mapimpi (Sharks), Canan Moodie (Bulls)

