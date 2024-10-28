Blast from the past: Lonwabo Tsotsobe takes four wickets as Proteas sweep aside Pakistan in Abu Dhabi
Today in SA sport history: October 29
28 October 2024 - 21:20
1961 — Nine men — two white, five Coloured and two Indian — play in a mixed-race soccer match at Curries Fountain, Durban, and are later charged in the local magistrate’s court for contravening the Group Areas Act. The white and Coloured players were accused of playing at an Indian facility and the two Indians for assisting them to do so. The matter reportedly ended in the provincial supreme court with the judge president ruling that, as long as the players didn’t sit down together, there was nothing in the act preventing them from playing alongside each other...
