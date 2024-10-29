Sport

Blast from the past: Matthew Sates becomes fourth South African to win top male swimmer at World Cup series

Today in SA sport history: October 30

29 October 2024 - 21:15
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1993 — Dingaan Thobela loses the WBA lightweight crown he’d won a few months earlier in his first defence, being outpointed over 12 rounds by Russian Orzubek Nazarov in Johannesburg. He said later he had had an altercation with his promoter, Gerrie Coetzee, a few hours before the fight, during which the former world heavyweight champion struck him in the face...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. No Yashin Trophy for Ronwen Williams as it goes to Villa’s Martinez Soccer
  2. Sports department defends McKenzie’s absence from Proteas’ Women’s World Cup ... Cricket
  3. POLL | Was Ronwen Williams hard done by in the Yashin Trophy voting? Soccer
  4. ‘Big for African football, Sundowns’: Mngqithi on Ronwen’s huge night at Ballon ... Soccer
  5. Spain and Man City’s Rodri wins Ballon d’Or Soccer

Latest Videos

Ronwen Williams Tribute | The Coaches Share Their Thoughts
RONWEN WILLIAMS vs CAPE VERDE | AFCON 2023 | AFCON 2024 | BAFANA BAFANA| ...