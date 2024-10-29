Blast from the past: Matthew Sates becomes fourth South African to win top male swimmer at World Cup series
Today in SA sport history: October 30
29 October 2024 - 21:15
1993 — Dingaan Thobela loses the WBA lightweight crown he’d won a few months earlier in his first defence, being outpointed over 12 rounds by Russian Orzubek Nazarov in Johannesburg. He said later he had had an altercation with his promoter, Gerrie Coetzee, a few hours before the fight, during which the former world heavyweight champion struck him in the face...
