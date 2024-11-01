R5m investment could turn spinning into multibillion-rand industry: McKenzie

Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie says he has endorsed R5m in government funding for car “spinning” as he believes it has potential to become a multibillion-rand industry.
“Spinning is an entertaining, engaging and increasingly popular motorsport that has been developed on the streets of South Africa,” McKenzie said in a written reply to a parliamentary question.
“We have an opportunity with this sport to create a popular, global export and be recognised as a country for this sport. It has the potential to turn into a multibillion-rand sporting industry that could rival major sports elsewhere in the world. There are few things we can say similar things about.”
Cell C and sportswear company Kappa are among the first sponsors to come on board.
“The department of sport, arts and culture (DSAC) and the ministry are excited that corporate sponsors have already seen the potential of the sport and more sponsors are showing interest. These are net positives.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
'Spinners will get a salary': McKenzie announces sponsorship for spinning
“Spinning offers a positive outlet in many communities badly affected by crime and other social ills, so the decision is driven by the need to let young people have more positive options through sport in general and spinning in this case.
“However, it is a sport with broad appeal and is attracting people from all races, socioeconomic backgrounds and other demographic markers.”
While many have raised concerns regarding the safety of the sport, McKenzie said he aims to remove the stigma around car spinning.
“As a department, we are looking to remove any negative stigma that may exist around the sport, including concerns around health and safety. We are working with Motorsport SA on how best to achieve this.
“We see the sport of spinning as a way for the DSAC to address many social ills throughout the country.”
