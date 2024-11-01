Sport

R5m investment could turn spinning into multibillion-rand industry: McKenzie

'We have an opportunity to create a popular, global export'

02 November 2024 - 08:00
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Minister of sport, arts and culture Gayton McKenzie. File photo.
Minister of sport, arts and culture Gayton McKenzie. File photo.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena

Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie says he has endorsed R5m in government funding for car “spinning” as he believes it has potential to become a multibillion-rand industry.

“Spinning is an entertaining, engaging and increasingly popular motorsport that has been developed on the streets of South Africa,” McKenzie said in a written reply to a parliamentary question.

“We have an opportunity with this sport to create a popular, global export and be recognised as a country for this sport. It has the potential to turn into a multibillion-rand sporting industry that could rival major sports elsewhere in the world. There are few things we can say similar things about.”

Cell C and sportswear company Kappa are among the first sponsors to come on board.

“The department of sport, arts and culture (DSAC) and the ministry are excited that corporate sponsors have already seen the potential of the sport and more sponsors are showing interest. These are net positives.

'Spinners will get a salary': McKenzie announces sponsorship for spinning

Sporst, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has announced that the department has secured sponsorship for car spinning.
Sport
2 weeks ago

“Spinning offers a positive outlet in many communities badly affected by crime and other social ills, so the decision is driven by the need to let young people have more positive options through sport in general and spinning in this case.

“However, it is a sport with broad appeal and is attracting people from all races, socioeconomic backgrounds and other demographic markers.”

While many have raised concerns regarding the safety of the sport, McKenzie said he aims to remove the stigma around car spinning.

“As a department, we are looking to remove any negative stigma that may exist around the sport, including concerns around health and safety. We are working with Motorsport SA on how best to achieve this.

“We see the sport of spinning as a way for the DSAC to address many social ills throughout the country.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

I will silence detractors: McKenzie to report back on his 100 days in GNU

Future plans include getting 300 athletes to compete in the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028, promoting inclusivity and diversity in sport, and securing ...
Politics
1 month ago

McKenzie plans to rev up SA sports scene with return of Formula One after 31 years

Minister of sport, arts and culture Gayton McKenzie wants to bring Formula One racing back to South Africa after an absence of 31 years.
Sport
3 months ago

WATCH | 'I will make spinning biggest sport': Gayton McKenzie

Newly appointed sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie aims to make car spinning one of the “biggest sports” in South Africa.
Politics
4 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Phillip Ndou no match for Floyd Mayweather Sport
  2. POLL | With tickets for clash between Sundowns and Chiefs sold out, are you ... Soccer
  3. Van Nistelrooy hopes to remain at Man United after permanent boss named Soccer
  4. Stats and rankings mean little to Kagiso Rabada if Proteas don't win Cricket
  5. Manchester United appoint Portuguese Ruben Amorim as head coach Soccer

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 01 November 2024
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi says they are not contenders for league and ...