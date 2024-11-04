Sport

Blast from the past: Surprise KO of Dingaan Thobela at hands of unheralded Geoff McCreesh

Today in SA sport history: November 5

04 November 2024 - 21:28
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1921 — Medium-pacer Jimmy Blanckenberg takes five wickets as South Africa bowl out Australia for 299 on the first day of the first Test at Lord’s in Durban...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Chiefs fan walks from Joburg to Tzaneen after devastating loss Soccer
  2. Nabi still believes in Chiefs’ youngsters despite heavy loss to Sundowns Soccer
  3. Date and venue for Sundowns-Gallants Carling semifinal revealed Soccer
  4. Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi fears Chiefs may be over-relying on younger ... Soccer
  5. Nabi apologises after Chiefs exposed by Sundowns in Carling Soccer

Latest Videos

The History of boxing legend Brian Mitchell on Super Saturday
Dingaan Thobela | Boxing fraternity remembers former world champion