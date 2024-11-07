Australian breakdancer Rachael “Raygun” Gunn, who went viral for her dance moves at the Paris Olympics, says she has retired from competing in the sport after “upsetting” criticism.
The 37-year-old university lecturer became a social media sensation at the Olympics with her moves such as kangaroo jumps and twisting her body while rolling on the floor. People mockingly mimicked her dance moves.
In an interview with an Australian podcast this week, Gunn said the backlash has led her to stop competing.
“I'm not going to compete any more,” she said. “Going into the Olympics I was going to keep competing for sure, but that is a difficult thing for me to do now. The level of scrutiny that's going to be there, and people will be filming it or go online, and it's not going to mean the same thing. It's not going to be the same experience because of everything that's at stake.”
Adding to the backlash, her participation at the Olympics sparked conspiracy theories questioning how she made it to the Games. Some suggested she had been “planted” and did not deserve to be in the competition.
“It's surreal and it's still impossible to process. The conspiracy theories were totally wild and it was upsetting because I felt I didn't have any control over how people saw me or who I was, and my story. It was upsetting for a number of reasons and people still don't listen, people still don't read. It was tough, but I just try to stay on the positives.”
She added she hasn't stopped break dancing entirely.
“I still dance and I still break, but that's in my living room with my partner.
“Dancing is so much fun and it makes you feel good. I don't think people should feel crap about the way they dance. If you get out there and you have fun on the dance floor then just own it.”
'It was upsetting': Australian breakdancer Raygun quits competing after Olympics backlash
Image: raygun_aus/ Instagram
Australian breakdancer Rachael “Raygun” Gunn, who went viral for her dance moves at the Paris Olympics, says she has retired from competing in the sport after “upsetting” criticism.
The 37-year-old university lecturer became a social media sensation at the Olympics with her moves such as kangaroo jumps and twisting her body while rolling on the floor. People mockingly mimicked her dance moves.
In an interview with an Australian podcast this week, Gunn said the backlash has led her to stop competing.
“I'm not going to compete any more,” she said. “Going into the Olympics I was going to keep competing for sure, but that is a difficult thing for me to do now. The level of scrutiny that's going to be there, and people will be filming it or go online, and it's not going to mean the same thing. It's not going to be the same experience because of everything that's at stake.”
Adding to the backlash, her participation at the Olympics sparked conspiracy theories questioning how she made it to the Games. Some suggested she had been “planted” and did not deserve to be in the competition.
“It's surreal and it's still impossible to process. The conspiracy theories were totally wild and it was upsetting because I felt I didn't have any control over how people saw me or who I was, and my story. It was upsetting for a number of reasons and people still don't listen, people still don't read. It was tough, but I just try to stay on the positives.”
She added she hasn't stopped break dancing entirely.
“I still dance and I still break, but that's in my living room with my partner.
“Dancing is so much fun and it makes you feel good. I don't think people should feel crap about the way they dance. If you get out there and you have fun on the dance floor then just own it.”
MORE:
New York City sets world record for largest marathon, organisers say
Durban dancer hopes to break into Paris Olympics
WATCH | Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traffic
Something is amiss with the Boks
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos