Ex-Bok captain Francois Pienaar inspired by Gary Player’s charity work

Speaking at the official welcoming function for the event on Friday, Player expressed his love and appreciation for a gathering of what he said was a family in golf. He said the event includes overwhelming support from the Sunshine Tour professionals he has inspired plus rugby stars such as Pienaar, Naas Botha, Steven Kitshoff, Butch James, Adriaan Strauss, Owen Nkumane, Odwa and Akona Ndungane, Pat Lambie, Robbi Kempson, Schalk Brits and Siviwe Soyizwapi.
The tournament also attracted football great Kenny Dalglish and former local soccer stars such as Shaun Bartlett, Jimmy Tau, Stanton Fredericks, Mark Williams, Aaron Mokoena and Brian Baloyi.
Cricket legends Paul Adams and Herschelle Gibbs also supported the event.
Captain of the iconic 1995 Rugby World Cup-winning Springboks Francois Pienaar is inspired by the ongoing charitable work done by legendary golfer Gary Player.
Pienaar took part in the Gary and Vivienne Player Invitational in Sun City at the weekend to raise money for the running of the Blair Atholl Pre-Primary School in Johannesburg.
Pienaar said he is humbled to be a part of the initiative and to support a great South African who has shown his fellow sportsmen and women what the ultimate goal of their talent should be.
“As sportsmen we’re blessed to represent our country on the international stage and to see the power of sport,” Pienaar said.
“But this weekend you also see the love Mr Player has for giving back and the love [Player's late wife] Vivienne had for giving back. The school they founded is remarkable and that is what you want to see with greats like Mr Player.
Sports stars gather in Sun City for Gary and Vivienne Player Invitational to raise money for charity
Speaking at the official welcoming function for the event on Friday, Player expressed his love and appreciation for a gathering of what he said was a family in golf. He said the event includes overwhelming support from the Sunshine Tour professionals he has inspired plus rugby stars such as Pienaar, Naas Botha, Steven Kitshoff, Butch James, Adriaan Strauss, Owen Nkumane, Odwa and Akona Ndungane, Pat Lambie, Robbi Kempson, Schalk Brits and Siviwe Soyizwapi.
The tournament also attracted football great Kenny Dalglish and former local soccer stars such as Shaun Bartlett, Jimmy Tau, Stanton Fredericks, Mark Williams, Aaron Mokoena and Brian Baloyi.
Cricket legends Paul Adams and Herschelle Gibbs also supported the event.
‘Africa’s Major’: European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald added to 2024 Nedbank Golf Challenge field at Sun City
“If I could do one thing, it would be to bottle all of the love we have here this weekend and send it to every corner of the world. When it comes to children in need, we cannot do everything,” Player said.
“But all any of us here are trying to do is a little something to help. We have a debt incurred in life to help people and golf is the greatest catalyst for raising funds for the needy,” he said.
“South Africa is blessed with so many great sportsmen and women who can do so much good for our country.”
Nobody appreciates this more than Player, who continues to use golf to help change his the country. And nobody understands this more than Pienaar, who used rugby to do the same.
“Mr Player has been just incredible. When he played golf, we all watched him. When I was growing up, he was one of those South Africans you saw performing on the international stage.
“He was one of the pioneers of doing some incredible things in international sport. We all felt that pride,” added Pienaar.
