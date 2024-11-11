Mzimela, 19, joined the GO!Durban Academy in 2016.
“I was 11 when I registered with the academy. I didn't know much about cycling; the coaches taught me the basics and I gradually improved my skills. I've cycled on a mountain track and pump track.
“The academy has given me an opportunity to participate in various races throughout the years. The UCI Championships Finals has been one of my biggest opportunities and I am grateful to the academy and the coaches.”
IN PICS | Cyclists pump up the action at KwaMashu track for world champs
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
The GO!Durban Academy in KwaMashu site was filled to capacity with local and international spectators witnessing this year's Velosolutions Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) Pump Track World Championships Finals on Saturday.
The international event brought together the best cyclists from more than 20 countries with 60 international riders and four local cyclists participating.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
The atmosphere was electric, with riders showcasing thrilling performances and demonstrating tricks and their best skills.
The championships featured challenging pump track courses for men and women with top 16, top 8 and finals stages.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
In the men’s category, Ryan Gilchrist from Australia earned the World Championship title, with AJ Donald also from Australia in second place and Alec Bob from the US in third spot.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Sabina Košárková from the Czech Republic rode to victory with Nadine Aeberhard from Switzerland coming in second and Vineta Petersone from Latvia in third place.
Košárková said: “My strategy was to stay consistent. I was putting really solid rounds in to break under 19 seconds. I was training a lot more than the past two years. I knew what was missing was the mental aspect so I stayed really calm during the races. To hear the Czech anthem on the podium and get my rainbow stripes was special. I still can’t believe I’m world champion!”
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
For locals, one of the most encouraging aspects of the championship were the community-based cycling races that were hosted a week before the main event.
Through these township series, Mhlengi Gogo, Thuthukani Sphelele Qwabe, Lefati Mzimela and Lithemba Buthelezi from the KwaDabeka GO!Durban Academy secured their spots and qualified to compete at the finals event.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Mzimela, 19, joined the GO!Durban Academy in 2016.
“I was 11 when I registered with the academy. I didn't know much about cycling; the coaches taught me the basics and I gradually improved my skills. I've cycled on a mountain track and pump track.
“The academy has given me an opportunity to participate in various races throughout the years. The UCI Championships Finals has been one of my biggest opportunities and I am grateful to the academy and the coaches.”
READ MORE:
Eastern Cape teen's 'oarsome' US journey
SA legends call for better para-sport systems
IN PICS | South Africa are polocrosse world champs after nail-biting final
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos