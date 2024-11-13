Sport

WATCH | Safa President Danny Jordaan appears in court over alleged fraud

13 November 2024 - 13:48 By TimesLIVE
South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan is appearing in court over alleged fraud.

He was arrested on Wednesday morning. 

READ MORE:

Safa boss Danny Jordaan has been arrested

The football boss is accused of using the association's resources for his personal gain.
Sport
8 hours ago

Safa president Jordaan seeks to avoid arrest over R1.3m fraud case

Safa boss files papers seeking to interdict his 'imminent arrest'.
Sport
9 hours ago
