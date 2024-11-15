Sport

Blast from the past: Cassius Baloyi wins the first of his world titles

Today in SA sport history: November 15

15 November 2024 - 04:30
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1921 — Charlie Frank, resuming on 13, scores an unbeaten 106 as South Africa fight back in their follow-on innings in the second Test against Australia at Old Wanderers...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Bafana qualify for Afcon: Congo’s shock loss to South Sudan puts SA through Soccer
  2. Sono, Mashaba, Dladla, Ntsoelengoe, Ellis to be inducted in Hall of Fame Soccer
  3. Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson — all you need to know Sport
  4. ‘Free at last’: Siya Kolisi’s SA flag underwear sparks debate after divorce Rugby
  5. PSL chair Irvin Khoza presents R2m gift to Kaizer Motaung Soccer

Latest Videos

What's next for Donald Trump's cabinet picks? | REUTERS
‘MK Party and construction mafia are one and the same thing’: Minister ...