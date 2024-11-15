“I always prefer to give my A-game all the time. I hear everyone on the panel saying they want to go out there and have fun, but I know that on the road they are going to give their best.
“It is probably the nerves. I remember when we were in Durban everyone was talking about running fast times but here in Johannesburg everyone is nervous and they are shying away,” said Mokoka.
Neheng Khatala, who won the women’s race in Durban a few weeks ago, said she is not in the best condition after winning the African Bank Soweto Marathon earlier this month.
“I haven’t recovered yet from the Soweto Marathon, but I am excited to be part of this race. I always do my best every time I go out there to run and hopefully tomorrow I will get a top-three finish,” said Khatala.
“My fitness is good. I can’t say I run better on hills but I excel where the course is flat. But everything depends on how you have trained. For this weekend, I want to run well and we will see what happens,” said Cacisile Sosibo, who addressed the media with fellow top runners Blandina Makatisi and Karabo Mailula. The latter said she has not had enough time to train due to studies.
Hollywoodbets 10km makes its debut in Johannesburg with strong field
The elite runners taking part in the Hollywoodbets Joburg 10km race on Saturday do not want to wear the favourite's tag.
They will be venturing into the unknown as the race, which takes place around the Wanderers Stadium, makes its debut in Johannesburg, expanding from the fourth edition that took place in Durban recently.
There is huge motivation for athletes as the race continues to boast an impressive purse with the first male and female runners to cross the finishing line guaranteed to pocket R37.500.
Second-place finishers will get R30,000 while those finishing third will get R27.500.
South African road running veteran Stephen Mokoka said the fact that runners are not making their intentions clear is probably because of nerves.
“My training has gone very well but I don’t think I am fully prepared because I am busy with exams. Because of studying, I don’t get enough sleep at night and sometimes I don’t get a chance to train in the afternoon,” said Mailula.
Men’s veteran Elroy Gelant said this is his last race of the year.
“I had a long season and I am tired. Not even a horse can run week after week like I did this year. It is not just about winning but to engage with social runners and enjoy the scenery and just be there as an ambassador for our sport.”
Other elite men’s runners to look out for are Thabang Mosiako, Comrades Marathon champion Piet Wiersma and Regan Magwai.
